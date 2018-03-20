Saturday – Live from The Galway Home Improvement Show

On Saturday we broadcast live in Leisureland for the Galway Home Improvement Show . Join Marc Roberts and Garry Kelly from 12 to 6pm and find out what this years show has to offer, we’ll have some great giveaways and of course we’ll be playing music you love.

The Home Improvement Show returns on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th March, and will feature inspirational stands from talented build and design professionals, furnishing providers and home improvement specialists.

As well as previews of some of the latest design trends, the show also features expert professional advice and open forums, where visitors can get their questions answered and learn about the newest design and product innovation. Exibitors include; interior designers, architects, furniture makers and suppliers, bathroom specialists, flooring experts, window providers, eco energy, home accessories , home build professionals, garden furniture makers and landscapers as well as some interesting lifestyle products not yet available in-store. There will be lots of bargains available over the weekend

St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union and St. Jarlath’s Credit Union have joined forces to launch a new flexible loan, Renovate360⁰, at the show.People can call in to any of their branches to find out more, or chat to their representatives at the Home Improvement Show in Leisureland, where they will also have the chance to win a €500 voucher for the supplier of their choice exhibiting at the show.

A special Home Improvements Showcase is being staged to mark the launch, hosted by interiors expert Natasha Rocca Devine from The Interior NRD, and architect Declan O’Donnell, judge of RTE’s Home of the Year.

The experts will advise on the dos and don’ts of home renovation and design and are joined by an expert panel including Galway architect, Seán Dockry, Eddie Smith from Ecowise Insulation, and Ted Coyle, the local Credit Union Operations Manager, who has the low-down on how to finance grand design projects of all shapes and sizes.

Interior design tips and simple styling will be available from Galway’s own Niamh O’Donovan of Simple Styling. Consultations with Niamh can be booked on arrival at the show, on a ‘first-come’ basis, so arriving early is recommended.

Award-winning garden and landscape design companies, including Michael O’Reilly of The Garden Design Shop, will host talks and practical clinics for the weekend too. The Garden Design Shop is an award-winning garden and landscape design company, which has won prizes at Chelsea Flower Show, and has good advice on creating beautiful garden spaces and features, large or small.

Show tickets are available at the door or on the booking website, at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/home-improvement-show-leisureland-galway-march-24th-25th-tickets-37506049604.

Adult entrance to Galway’s Home Improvement Show on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th March costs €10, with children under 16 free,with Senior and student concessions available, and the show runs from 11.00am to 6.00pm daily.