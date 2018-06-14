Saturday – Live from Tom Doyle Motors Loughrea

Join us on Saturday when we broadcast live from Tom Doyle Motors Loughrea for the launch of their 182 sales offers. Join Valerie |Hughes and MArc Roberts from 9am until 2pm.

Take advantage of Tom Doyle’s show stopping choices – 0% PCP or HP finance , up to €5,000 scrappage or 5 years free servicing plus top trade in allowances against the full Opel range.

Also in attendance on the day will be the Opel – Vauxhall Vintage car club with a big display of Opels.

So come along and see the old and the new at Tom Doyle Motors Main Opel dealers Loughrea this Saturday.