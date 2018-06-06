Saturday – Live from the Galway East Life Support Annual 3 Ball Scramble, Loughrea

On Saturday morning we’re delighted to support the Galway East Life Support fundraising 3 Ball Scramble at Loughrea Golf Club. Valerie Hughes tees off on the air at 9am and bring you all the highlights from the morning action. Marc Roberts gets into the swing of it from 12 with more great songs, giveaways and updates.

Galway East Life Support are looking forward to holding their 2nd GELS Annual 3 Ball Scramble taking place on Saturday 9th June at the Loughrea Golf Club. Following on from a highly successful event held last year in Ballinasloe, once again GELS are anticipating a large turnout of teams.

With prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd teams as well as 1st and 2nd Ladies teams there is the added attraction of a Perpetual Shield trophy. Once again Galway Bay FM will be broadcasting all day from the Loughrea Club and if last year was anything to go by, the presenters will be spreading the word and singing the praises of our sponsors and supporters.

A magnificent prize of a €1,700 Campotel Holiday is up for grabs in a draw to be held on the day. Sponsored by Keller’s Travel of Ballinasloe, the Campotel Kelair prize includes return ferry passage with on board accommodation for a family of 5, with 7 nights accommodation at a choice of 15 4/5 Star resorts in France or Spain. Tickets are €5 each and will be available on the day as well as from GELS, Gullane’s Hotel and the Birchgrove Bar Ballinasloe. Teams are €75 each and tee times can be booked by calling Loughrea G.C. on 091 841049 or 087 9119147

GELS continue in their efforts to reduce suicides through their mission statement of Saving Lives Through Education, Prevention, Awareness and Support. This type of event is a brilliant opportunity to raise awareness by having the conversations with participants about mental health and work of GELS says Chairperson Arthur Carr. Plans for this year include a SafeTALK and an Asist Course. The SafeTALK is a 3-hour Suicide Alertness training course, while the Asist is a more intensive 2-day workshop in Suicide First Aid. Anyone interested in participating in either of these should contact GELS for details on 085 123 7878