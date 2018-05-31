Saturday – Live from Outback Jack’s Vango Family Camping event

On Saturday we are all about getting out in the open air. Join us from 9am until 2pm on Saturday as we broadcast live from Outback Jacks, Whitegate, Ballybane. Join Ronan Lardner and Marc Roberts as they go walk about at Outback Jacks.

Come to Outback Jacks this weekend and take the Outback Jacks Pump it up challenge. Win FREE Vango camping product and Outback Jacks vouchers. The persons with the quickest pump up time of a Vango tent wins the challenge and gets the prizes. Entry is free to everyone young and old and the persons with the quickest pump up time each day will receive a Outback Jacks/ Vango voucher.

Outback Jacks are hosting a FREE Vango family camping weekend June Bank Holiday Fri 1st to Sunday 3rd at their shop in Ballybane.

Everyone welcome to come along and meet Vango professionals the original manufacturer of famous Inflatable family tent and get the latest on Inflatable family tents.

If your thinking of purchasing an Inflatable family tent don’t miss this opportunity to grab yourself a bargain and get special pricing on all Inflatable family tents, campervan and caravan inflatable awnings..

What is an Airbeam Inflatable Tent ?

Not heard of inflatable AirBeam® tents before, you will be amazed by how simple they are to pitch. This advanced camping technology from Vango is so quick and easy to pitch; one person can inflate an AirBeam tent or awning within minutes. Camping solo with the kids or simply want to get your

holiday off on the right foot; an AirBeam tent will make pitching and dismantling a breeze.

Outback Jacks stock a full selection of quality camping product and brands from Cadac BBQ, Igloo Cool boxes, Camping Wardrobes, Camping chairs, Bamboo tables, Single & Double sleeping bags, Self Inflating mattresses, portable toilets camping extension leads with USB chargers. Deposits taken, Open seven Days. Free Parking. Visit our showroom in Ballybane this June bank holiday weekend.

Galways Home of Family Camping Gear and Outdoor Gear