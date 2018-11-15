Saturday – Live from Meubles, Briarhill Business Park for their Christmas Customer Event

This Saturday 12-6pm don’t miss Doc, Lisa & Barry as they broadcast from Meubles Briarhill Business Park for their Christmas Customer Event and all the activities are FREE, call down and say hi!

Meubles Galway are hosting a Christmas Customer Event in their fabulous showroom in Briarhill Business Park on Saturday 17th November from 11.30am and all the activities are FREE.

The event is to showcase their stunning Christmas shop and their Mega Home Event that is also on in-store. They’ve great savings across the store in sofas, dining, beds, bedroom furniture, homewares and more.

Customer Event – ALL ACTIVITIES ARE FREE

11.30am – 3.30pm Santa and his helpers will be in-store ready to meet the boys and girls. If they have their letter written they can give it to Santa. Santa’s helpers will be doing face painting and balloon modelling and there will be also a DJ in-store playing music and more. It will be a great event for the kids and parents.

1pm & 3pm Catherine Leyden, The Odlums Lady that people will be familiar with from TV3 and her weekly baking slot will be in-store sharing her top tips for Christmas baking. If you have any questions that you’d like to ask Catherine about Christmas baking and baking in general now’s your time.

2pm & 4pm Chef Tony O’Reilly will also be in-store sharing top tips to cook the perfect roast this Christmas and he’ll also be on hand to give advice on your cooking dilemmas.

There’ll also be sessions on how to decorate your Christmas tree for the best effect as well as advice on how to set a stunning Christmas table that will delight you and your guests.

Managed by local Galway woman Sarah Killeen and her sales team, customers can expect the very best selection of furniture and homewares in the West all under one roof.

Their fabulous Galway showroom caters for those interested in: –

Fabric & Leather Sofas

Dining Sets & Furniture

Mattresses & Beds

Bedroom Furniture

Kids Furniture

Occasional Furniture

Home Office Furniture

Soft Furnishings

Cookware

Bakeware

Linens

Giftware

A state of the art cafe is also open offering breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients. Meubles is open 7 days a week and offers free delivery, free furniture disposal and free assembly* – terms & conditions apply. Meubles which has been in operation since 1972.

If you’re short on time, why not browse Meubles fantastic website www.meubles.ie prior to calling to the store. The website has an excellent selection of what the store carries and offers click & collect and next day delivery on smaller goods in stock* – terms & conditions apply.