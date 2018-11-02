Saturday – Live from Galway City Chiropractic

Join Valerie Hughes and Marc Roberts as they broadcast live from Galway City Chiropractic from 9-2. City Chiropractic has been providing professional registered Chiropractic Care to the people of Galway city and its surrounding areas since the Year 2000, find out more about their services tomorrow with Valerie & Marc.

Galway City Chiropractic is located in Ross House Merchant’s Road, Galway City, just around the corner from Eyre Square.

Galway City Chiropractic is Open:

Monday to Thursday 10am -2/3-7pm

Friday 10am -2/3-6pm and

Saturday 10am -1pm

Galway City Chiropractic was established in 2000 and provides Professional Registered Chiropractic care. Galway City Chiropractic has been providing professional registered Chiropractic Care to the people of Galway city and its surrounding areas since the Year 2000. Located on Merchant’s Road, a 30 second walk from Eyre Square, our centrally located clinic provides the people of Galway with a quality local professional service.

Galway City Chiropractic’s Chiropractors are qualified and registered with the Chiropractic Association of Ireland, allowing you the comfort and security of a professional body overseeing the quality of practitioners as well as benefits received from being registered with Private Health care insurers.

Galway City Chiropractic has Patient Care procedures to ensure that your complaint is dealt with in an effective and efficient manner. Our desk staff will always be available to assist you with any requests you may have.

Galway City Chiropractic provides Joint, Muscle and Spinal Care. Galway City Chiropractic provides treatment for the following conditions:

Low Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Headaches

Knee Pain

Frozen Shoulder

Arthritic Pain

Growing Pains

Pregnancy Pain

Sprains & Strains

Carpal Tunnel

Wellness care

Galway City Chiropractic provide Health Talks to Groups, Businesses and Schools, as well as Information Stands and Event Treatment.

Contact Details: Call the clinic on 091-567055 or Email us on [email protected] Check out our website on www.galwaychiro.com or follow us on our Facebook page – City Chiropractic.