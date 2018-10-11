15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday – live from Costa del Sol for Craic on the Costa 2018

By Sinead Kennedy
October 11, 2018

Time posted: 8:19 pm

Don’t miss Craic on the Costa with Valerie Hughes this Saturday as she comes live from Torremolinos, Costa del Sol for Craic on the Costa with Jimmy Buckley, She will be chatting to some of the stars performing throughout the week and she will bring you all the best tunes. Listen in from 9-12 this Saturday to hear all the Craic from the Costa.

Craic on the Costa 2018 with Jimmy Buckley & his band, in the 4* Hotel MS Amaragua, Torremolinos, Costa Del Sol. Jimmy’s Special guests include:

  • Robert Mizzell
  • Philomena Begley
  • John Hogan
  • Louise Morrissey
  • Johnny Brady
  • Gerry Guthrie
  • Gary Gamble
  • Paul McCahill
  • Michael Regan
  • Conor O’Connell

Enjoy a week of Sun, fun and top entertainment.

Situated on the beachfront, Hotel MS Amaragua stands opposite the Mediterranean Sea, separated from its waves only by the beach promenade of the famous La Carihuela district – it  is a charming area in Torremolinos in the Province of Malaga. This is an internationally recognised area that is hugely popular among tourists. Benalmadena’s famous marina, Puerto Marina, is just a few minutes’ walk away from the establishment.

For more information click HERE

