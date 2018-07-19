15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday – Live from Coral Leisure Tuam

By Sinead Kennedy
July 19, 2018

Time posted: 8:37 pm

Join us as we come live from Coral Leisure Tuam from 9 until 2 for their open day and take part in their fundraising event for local charities. Don’t miss out on what will be a great family day!

This is an open day to give people the chance to see the finest leisure centre in the West of Ireland comprising of a state of the art gymnasium, aerobic studio, 25 metre swimming pool, learner and toddler pool and of course the health suite which boasts a sizeable spa pool,  sauna and steam room.

This is part of a major fundraising effort to support 2 local charities namely Tuam Cancer Care and The Care For Shane Foundation. The fundraising today is in the part of a massive €1,500 giveaway in prizes within the Coral Leisure Tuam Annual which costs €5 and all proceeds will be divided evenly between the 2 charities. The added bonus is all the prizes are inside these magazines so you could win anything from a gym and a swim to a family swim right up to a full membership to the leisure centre itself and included is at least 20 membership prizes so you could become a member for as little as €5 whilst helping out the 2 charities.

Coral Leisure’s ethos has remained unchanged, to offer real value by providing high quality standards of customer care in a friendly and professional atmosphere

Coral Leisure are known for a personable and transparent approach and put great emphasis on building relationships with customers, staff, local community groups and clients alike.

For more information visit their website coralleisure.ie

