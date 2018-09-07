15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday – Live from Cherrymore Kitchens and Bedrooms in Oranmore

By Sinead Kennedy
September 7, 2018

Time posted: 8:12 pm

Join our crew tomorrow, Saturday, as we broadcast live from Cherrymore Kitchens and Bedrooms in Oranmore Business Park.

Drop in to say hello to Valerie Hughes and Marc Roberts from 9 to 2 pm Saturday.

Cherrymore Kitchens & Bedrooms, Oranmore Business Park offer exceptional value with even greater choice and outstanding quality.

In their extensive showroom there are 40 kitchen and bedrooms on display   You can also avail of a free 3D design consultation and quote by a qualified and experienced staff member. They will help you design your kitchen or bedroom and tailor it to suit your specific requirements. You can also  choose from a wide range of solid oak, solid walnut, PVC, hi-gloss, and solid wood painted kitchens.

Cherrymore Kitchens & Bedrooms luxury wardrobe department  in Oranmore Business park  offers a wide range of sliding door, hinged door & walk in wardrobes which are all made to measure offering.

Cherrymore kitchens & bedrooms are manufactured by Cherrymore Wholesale Kitchens in their factory in Donegal town. They employ 50 staff and all their products are Irish made. Support Cherrymore Kitchens & support Irish Jobs.

Cherrymore kitchens & bedrooms, Oranmore Business park, Oranmore.  Open Monday – Friday 9am-6pm & Saturday 9:30 – 5pm.  Phone 091 792209 or visit their website – www.cherrymore.com

