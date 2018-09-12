Saturday – Finline Furniture, Tuam Road, Galway

On Saturday we will be coming live from Finline Furniture opposite Travel Lodge on the Tuam Road from 9 to 2pm for their official opening. Join Ollie Turner and Marc Roberts for an afternoon of great music & giveaways.

At Finline Furniture they have spent nearly 40 years dedicating themselves to making beautiful, comfy and long lasting sofas & chairs. They are Ireland’s biggest and best Furniture manufacturers’ of Sofas, Corner Sofas, Chairs & L Shape Sofas. All their furniture is made in Ireland by tremendous Irish craftspeople. Only the very best frames, foams, fibres and raw materials are used in every single suite. Whether you are after a traditional, contemporary or a modern piece, they’ve got it and in a choice of over 3,000 fabrics. All Irish and made to order at affordable prices!

If you want bespoke furniture, then they can tailor make any piece longer or shorter, softer or firmer or to almost any size you want. Their sofas are available in the best furniture stores in the UK and exported to over 25 countries. Now you can buy furniture direct from Finline Furniture and even visit their factory and see your sofa or corner sofa being made! By buying directly from Finline Furniture you can save up to 50% or more versus a high-street equivalent. Please visit their furniture showrooms in their factory in Emo, Co. Laois, Long Mile Road in Dublin or St Patricks Woollen Mills in Douglas County Cork to see for yourself why they are “The Home of Irish Sofas”.