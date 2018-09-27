15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Saturday – Caulfield Industrial, Tuam Road, Galway

By Sinead Kennedy
September 27, 2018

Time posted: 11:01 am

On Saturday morning we broadcast live from Caulfield Industrial on the Tuam Road, who are hosting a woodworking exhibition this weekend.  Join Valerie Hughes on Saturday from 9am to 12noon.  
On the day there will be exhibitors from Dewalt, Festool, Bahco, Tec 7 & Snickers onsite.  You will be able to experience live demonstrations of the latest tools and even put them to the test yourself.  Caulfields will have loads of special offers in store, so join us from 9-12 this Saturday at Caulfields.

 

About Caulfield Industrial

Caulfield Industrial is Ireland’s Leading Industrial Supply Company.   They are the largest supplier of quality tools, equipment, cleanroom and safety supplies, and have a huge selection of equipment and tools online. 

With branches in Galway, Cork and Athlone, as well as a nationwide distribution service, they offer next day delivery on over 50,000 stock items. They are a completely Irish owned company which has been trading for over 40 years.

Their customer base, like their stock range, is broad and varied; they supply engineers, safety officers and technicians in medical, pharmaceutical, electronic and engineering facilities throughout Ireland. Their website should be the first stop for anyone involved in plant maintenance or general engineering. They also carry a wide range of cleanroom consumables, clothing and furniture.

With three retail stores in Galway and Athlone, and over 20,000 items on their website, they are Ireland’s No.1 stop for professional tradesman and DIY enthusiasts looking for the latest power tools and welding equipment. They stock a large range of essential tools and equipment for welders, plumbers, carpenters and electricians, as well as a large selection of safety footwear and workwear. 

Their trade stores also offer a full repair service on power tools, welders, generators and other equipment. It is worth noting that all of the brands listed within Caulfield Industrial’s stock range are considered as leaders in their own fields, meaning that they supply only the best Industrial Tools in Ireland.

