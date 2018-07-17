Saturday afternoon -Live from St Thomas’ GAA Kilchreest

On Saturday we broadcast live from St Thomas’ GAA in Kilchreest for their 50th anniversary celebrations. Join Lisa and Barry from 2 to 6pm on Saturday for an action packed evening!

St. Thomas’ 50 Years 1968 – 2018

The amalgamation of the two parishes Peterswell and Kilchreest in 1968 was not unexpected. It is recorded in the minutes of the South Board held in February 1966 by Mick Silver that ‘while Kilchreest were a strong force for the past 15 years, they can no longer field a team and will join with Peterswell in Junior.’

Peterswell also its own troubles. Due to emigration after the war years the number of hurlers in the parish dwindled, and this is evident in the lack of success of the parish team. The club won the South Junior Championship in 1954 but the next fourteen years were lean ones with no team success coming its way. This prompted an amalgamation with neighbours Kilchreest to form St. Thomas’s in 1968. The first year in competitive hurling was a successful one. The under 14 team brought the club its first success by winning the county title and the U12 team winning the south board Final.

Both parishes had been associated with hurling since the establishment of the GAA. Kilchreest parish can trace its involvement in the G.A.A. back to the foundation of the organisation. Two Kilchreest men were centrally involved from the very beginning – Michael Glennon and Michael Mooney. Peterswell in particular a strong player in the early years of Galway club hurling, winning seven senior championships. But there have been many lean years in between with the club spending a couple of spells in the intermediate ranks but since winning the 2004 Galway intermediate title St Thomas has been a tricky assignment for any team coming up against them.

Many stalwarts within the club gave of their time and mentoring skills to improve the club success on the field of play and in providing facilities for the players that are Fit for Purpose in the modern era. This commitment paid off in November 2012 when the men of Kilchreest and Peterswell emulated their forefathers in winning the 1st senior hurling championship and followed on to win the All-Ireland Club Hurling Championship by beating Offaly’s Kilcormac-Killoughey in the Final on St. Patrick’s Day, 2013. St. Thomas’ captured their 2nd Senior hurling title in 5 years by virtue of a victory over near neighbours Gort in 2016.

This was a phenomenal achievement for the club in the shadow of the Slieve Aughty mountains, nestled between the two big guns of Loughrea and Gort along the N66 who ironically enough Thomas beat in the concluding stages of both their county final victories. The pool of players to draw from is small but the community is close knit and the loyalties and commitment from the players is second to none.

As part of our 50th year celebrations, St. Thomas Hurling Club are running an inaugural Battle of the Champions 7-a-side hurling competition on Sat and Sun July 21st/22nd 2018, where all previous All Ireland winning teams will compete for the ultimate accolade of Champion of Champions…..we can’t wait for what promises to be a magnificent weekend of hurling. It is a unique sporting and social event in the GAA calendar and is show casing excellence

The competition will be held in group format on the Saturday and knock out stages on the Sunday.

A booklet to commemorate the event celebrating all previous winners of the All Ireland Hurling Club Championship will be available.

On the Saturday night a “Reeling in the Years” tribute to the All Club Hurling Championship from its inception in 1971 will be hosted by Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan.

On Sunday 22 nd July 2018, before the tournament final, there will be a “Cross Bar Challenge”…. each club attending providing a member of their All Ireland winning team to participate.

Live Music and bar in the Clubhouse each evening

Tournament will be covered by TG4 and the clubs local Radio Stations

St Thomas’ look forward to welcoming you to our club on 21st July 2018