Saturday – 9-12 noon Live from St Columba’s Credit Union Mervue

By Sinead Kennedy
May 10, 2018

Time posted: 2:18 pm

On Saturday 9am to 12 noon we broadcast from the official opening of St. Columba’s Credit Union newly renovated Mervue Branch.  Join Ronan Lardner on Saturday morning for the best of music and some great giveaways.

Phil Grealish and the Marketing Committee we would like to invite all the members of the local community to the opening of the extension in the Mervue office.   The proceeding start at 10am running through to 1pm  on Saturday in Mervue Credit Union.   

Cannon Martin Glynn will bless the extension followed by Paul Conroy cutting the ribbon to officially open the extension.  There will also be refreshments, along with  as face painting and a bouncing castle for the kids among other activities.

All are welcome.  Hope to see you on the day! 

