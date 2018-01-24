Sarsfields In Search Of An All-Ireland Final Place This Sunday

Sarsfields Camogie Club will look to book their place in the All-Ireland Senior Club Final on Sunday next when they take on Burgess Duharra in Banagher Co Offaly at 2pm.

Their opponents will also be known on Sunday as Thomastown face Slaughtneil in the other Semi-Final in Inniskeen Grattan at the same time.

Darren Kelly has been getting the thoughts of the Sarsfields Club ahead of Sunday.

First, he spoke to Sarsfields manager Michael “Hopper” McGrath

Darren then spoke to Sarsfields Captain Orlaith McGrath