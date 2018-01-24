15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Sarsfields In Search Of An All-Ireland Final Place This Sunday

By Sport GBFM
January 24, 2018

Time posted: 10:36 am

Sarsfields Camogie Club will look to book their place in the All-Ireland Senior Club Final on Sunday next when they take on Burgess Duharra in Banagher Co Offaly at 2pm.

Their opponents will also be known on Sunday as Thomastown face Slaughtneil in the other Semi-Final in Inniskeen Grattan at the same time.

Darren Kelly has been getting the thoughts of the Sarsfields Club ahead of Sunday.

 

First, he spoke to Sarsfields manager Michael “Hopper” McGrath

 

Darren then spoke to Sarsfields Captain Orlaith McGrath

 

print
Podcasts, Sport
Deathnotices Wednesday 24th January, 2018
Glenamaddy developers sell off Dublin office block for 95 million euro
January 24, 2018
Connacht Captain John Muldoon to retire at the end of this season
January 24, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday January 24th 2018
January 24, 2018
Women For Tri Evening Hailed a Success

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

January 24, 2018
Connemara church to temporarily relocate following lightning strike
January 24, 2018
Strong performance for Galway commercial property market

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline