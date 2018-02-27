Sarsfields In Search Of A First All-Ireland Senior Club Crown

Sarsfields will be determined to go one better when they take on Slaughtneil in a repeat of Last Year’s All-Ireland Senior Club Final in Croke Park on Sunday next.

Last year it was Slaughtneil who took the Bill Carroll Cup when they defeated the Galway Champions by 1-10 to 0-11 but Sarsfields have come out of a competitive County Senior Championship and they beat Burgess Duharra by 0-11 to 0-9 in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Darren Kelly was at one of their recent training sessions as they prepared for Sunday’s Showdown in Croke Park.

He first spoke to Team Captain Orlaith McGrath

Darren then spoke to Aisling Spellman

Next to speak was Clodagh McGrath

Finally, Darren spoke to the Sarsfields Manager Michael “Hopper” McGrath

Senior Camogie Club Roll Of Honour

1964: Celtic, Dublin/Deirdre, Belfast

1965: St. Patrick’s, Glengoole/Deirdre, Belfast

1966: St. Patrick’s, Glengoole/St. Paul’s, Kilkenny

1967: Eoghan Ruadh,Dublin/Oranmore, Galway

1968: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Ahane, Limerick

1969: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Ahane, Limerick

1970: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Bellaghy, Derry

1971: Austin Stacks, Dublin/Thurles, Tipperary

1972: Austin Stacks, Dublin/Portglenone, Antrim

1973: Oranmore, Galway/St. Paul’s, Kilkenny

1974: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Oranmore, Galway

1975: Croagh-Kilfinny, Limerick/Athenry, Galway

1976: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Athenry, Galway

1977: Athenry, Galway/Portglenone, Antrim

1978: Ballyagran, Limerick/Buffer’s Alley, Wexford

1979: Buffer’s Alley, Wexford/Athenry, Galway

1980: Killeagh, Cork/Buffer’s Alley, Wexford

1981: Buffer’s Alley, Wexford/Killeagh, Cork

1982: Buffer’s Alley, Wexford/Athenry, Galway

1983: Buffer’s Alley, Wexford/Glenamaddy, Galway

1984: Buffer’s Alley, Wexford/Killeagh, Cork

1985: Crumlin, Dublin/Athenry, Galway

1986: Glen Rovers, Cork/St. Paul’s, Kilkenny

1987: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Glen Rovers, Cork

1988: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Glenamaddy, Galway

1989: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Mullagh, Galway

1990: Glen Rovers, Cork/St. Paul’s, Kilkenny

1991: Mullagh, Galway/Eglish, Tyrone

1992: Glen Rovers, Cork/Rathnure, Wexford

1993: Glen Rovers, Cork/Mullagh, Galway

1994: Lisdowney, Kilkenny/Glen Rovers, Cork

1995: Rathnure, Wexford/Toomevara, Tipperary

1996: Pearses, Galway/Granagh-Ballingarry, Limerick

1997: Pearses, Galway/Lisdowney, Kilkenny

1998: Granagh-Ballingarry,Lmrk/St. Vincent’s, Dublin

1999: Granagh-Ballingarry,Lmrk/Davitt’s, Galway

2000: Pearses, Galway/Swatragh, Derry

2001: Pearses, Galway/Cashel, Tipperary

2002: Pearses, Galway/St. Ibar’s, Wexford

2003: Granagh-Ballingarry,Lmrk/Davitt’s, Galway

2004: St. Lachtain’s, Kilkenny/Granagh-Ballingarry, Limerick

2005: St. Lachtain’s, Kilkenny/Davitt’s, Galway

2006: St. Lachtain’s, Kilkenny/O’Donovan Rossa, Belfast

2007: Cashel, Tipperary/Athenry, Galway

2008: O’Donovan Rossa, Belfast/Drom- Inch, Tipperary

2009: Cashel, Tipperary/Athenry, Galway

2010: Killimor, Galway/Inniscarra, Cork

2011: Oulart-The-Ballagh, Wexford/Drom & Inch, Tipperary

2012: Milford, Cork/Killimor, Galway

2013: Milford, Cork/Ardrahan, Galway

2014: Oulart-The-Ballagh, Wexford/Mullagh, Galway

2015: Milford, Cork/Killimor, Galway

2016: Slaughtneil, Derry/Sarsfields, Galway