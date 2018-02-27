Sarsfields In Search Of A First All-Ireland Senior Club Crown

Sarsfields will be determined to go one better when they take on Slaughtneil in a repeat of Last Year’s All-Ireland Senior Club Final in Croke Park on Sunday next.
Last year it was Slaughtneil who took the Bill Carroll Cup when they defeated the Galway Champions by 1-10 to 0-11 but Sarsfields have come out of a competitive County Senior Championship and they beat Burgess Duharra by 0-11 to 0-9 in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.
Darren Kelly was at one of their recent training sessions as they prepared for Sunday’s Showdown in Croke Park.
He first spoke to Team Captain Orlaith McGrath
Darren then spoke to Aisling Spellman
Next to speak was Clodagh McGrath
Finally, Darren spoke to the Sarsfields Manager Michael “Hopper” McGrath
Senior Camogie Club Roll Of Honour