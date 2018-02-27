15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Sarsfields In Search Of A First All-Ireland Senior Club Crown

By Sport GBFM
February 27, 2018

Time posted: 3:53 pm

Sarsfields will be determined to go one better when they take on Slaughtneil in a repeat of Last Year’s All-Ireland Senior Club Final in Croke Park on Sunday next.

Last year it was Slaughtneil who took the Bill Carroll Cup when they defeated the Galway Champions by 1-10 to 0-11 but Sarsfields have come out of a competitive County Senior Championship and they beat Burgess Duharra by 0-11 to 0-9 in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Darren Kelly was at one of their recent training sessions as they prepared for Sunday’s Showdown in Croke Park.

 

He first spoke to Team Captain Orlaith McGrath

 

Darren then spoke to Aisling Spellman

 

Next to speak was Clodagh McGrath

 

Finally, Darren spoke to the Sarsfields Manager Michael “Hopper” McGrath

Senior Camogie Club Roll Of Honour

1964: Celtic, Dublin/Deirdre, Belfast
1965: St. Patrick’s, Glengoole/Deirdre, Belfast
1966: St. Patrick’s, Glengoole/St. Paul’s, Kilkenny
1967: Eoghan Ruadh,Dublin/Oranmore, Galway
1968: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Ahane, Limerick
1969: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Ahane, Limerick
1970: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Bellaghy, Derry
1971: Austin Stacks, Dublin/Thurles, Tipperary
1972: Austin Stacks, Dublin/Portglenone, Antrim
1973: Oranmore, Galway/St. Paul’s, Kilkenny
1974: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Oranmore, Galway
1975: Croagh-Kilfinny, Limerick/Athenry, Galway
1976: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Athenry, Galway
1977: Athenry, Galway/Portglenone, Antrim
1978: Ballyagran, Limerick/Buffer’s Alley, Wexford
1979: Buffer’s Alley, Wexford/Athenry, Galway
1980: Killeagh, Cork/Buffer’s Alley, Wexford
1981: Buffer’s Alley, Wexford/Killeagh, Cork
1982: Buffer’s Alley, Wexford/Athenry, Galway
1983: Buffer’s Alley, Wexford/Glenamaddy, Galway
1984: Buffer’s Alley, Wexford/Killeagh, Cork
1985: Crumlin, Dublin/Athenry, Galway
1986: Glen Rovers, Cork/St. Paul’s, Kilkenny
1987: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Glen Rovers, Cork
1988: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Glenamaddy, Galway
1989: St. Paul’s, Kilkenny/Mullagh, Galway
1990: Glen Rovers, Cork/St. Paul’s, Kilkenny
1991: Mullagh, Galway/Eglish, Tyrone
1992: Glen Rovers, Cork/Rathnure, Wexford
1993: Glen Rovers, Cork/Mullagh, Galway
1994: Lisdowney, Kilkenny/Glen Rovers, Cork
1995: Rathnure, Wexford/Toomevara, Tipperary
1996: Pearses, Galway/Granagh-Ballingarry, Limerick
1997: Pearses, Galway/Lisdowney, Kilkenny
1998: Granagh-Ballingarry,Lmrk/St. Vincent’s, Dublin
1999: Granagh-Ballingarry,Lmrk/Davitt’s, Galway
2000: Pearses, Galway/Swatragh, Derry
2001: Pearses, Galway/Cashel, Tipperary
2002: Pearses, Galway/St. Ibar’s, Wexford
2003: Granagh-Ballingarry,Lmrk/Davitt’s, Galway
2004: St. Lachtain’s, Kilkenny/Granagh-Ballingarry, Limerick
2005: St. Lachtain’s, Kilkenny/Davitt’s, Galway
2006: St. Lachtain’s, Kilkenny/O’Donovan Rossa, Belfast
2007: Cashel, Tipperary/Athenry, Galway
2008: O’Donovan Rossa, Belfast/Drom- Inch, Tipperary
2009: Cashel, Tipperary/Athenry, Galway
2010: Killimor, Galway/Inniscarra, Cork
2011: Oulart-The-Ballagh, Wexford/Drom & Inch, Tipperary
2012: Milford, Cork/Killimor, Galway
2013: Milford, Cork/Ardrahan, Galway
2014: Oulart-The-Ballagh, Wexford/Mullagh, Galway
2015: Milford, Cork/Killimor, Galway
2016: Slaughtneil, Derry/Sarsfields, Galway

print
Podcasts, Sport
Galway to become centre for excellence in AI research
February 27, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday February 27th 2018
February 27, 2018
Athenry Go For All-Ireland Intermediate Final Glory
February 27, 2018
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE: EIGHT COUNTIES STILL UNBEATEN

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

February 27, 2018
Galway to become centre for excellence in AI research
February 27, 2018
Oireachtas report recommends more incentives for island schools

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline