Sarsfields Qualify For All-Ireland Senior Club Final – The Reaction

It was a historic day for Galway camogie, as Sarsfields qualified for the All Ireland Senior Club Camogie Final.

Sarsfields (above) battled hard to overcome a strong Burgess Duharra side with scores from Niamh and Siobhan McGrath and Jenny Grace from Burgess scoring 5 consecutive points to put the two sides level going into half time. Siobhan McGrath set the ball rolling again with a point three minutes into the second half, followed shortly by a free. This was met by 2 successful frees from Grace, bringing the teams level again. Two fantastic points from Sarsfields Siobhan McGrath was enough to send the Galway girls through despite a last minute attempt by Tara Kennedy who scored in the 59th minute. At a scoreline of 0-10 to 0-9 Sarsfields will meet their rivals Slaughtneil from Derry in the All Ireland final with hopes of winning the Bill Carroll cup for the first time.Champions Slaughtneil are back in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Final but did it the hard way, needing extra time before getting the better of Kilkenny side Thomastown by 0-14 to 0-11 at Inniskeen Grattans.

Match report from Darren Kelly

After The Game, Darren spoke to Sarsfields Manager Michael “Hopper” McGrath

Darren also spoke to the Player Of The Match Siobhan McGrath

The Final will be played in Croke Park on the 4th of March