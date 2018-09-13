15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sarsfields Celebrate Opening Of New Pitch On Sunday

By Sport GBFM
September 13, 2018

Time posted: 1:48 pm

Sunday next will be a historic and very special day for the Sarsfields GAA Club when their new Grounds in New Inn will be officially opened.

It has been a lifelong dream for the club to have their own facilities and this development proved a huge undertaking for the people of the parish. Hundreds of hours of free labour were provided by volunteers from the local community along with much of the €450,000 investment required.

The official opening of the GAA Grounds will be a historic occasion for the club and will feature Killimordaly versus Turloughmore in Round 4 of the Galway Senior Club Hurling Championship, an underage game will also be played on the day.

Michael Cooney is the the Chairman of the Sarsfields pitch development and he spoke to John and George on Over The Line

 

Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday September 13th 2018

