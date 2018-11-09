15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sarsfields and Ardrahan Meet This Sunday In County Senior Camogie Final – The Managers

By Sport GBFM
November 9, 2018

Time posted: 9:00 pm

All eyes will be on Duggan Park this Sunday for the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa County Senior Camogie Final as defending champions Sarsfields take on Ardrahan at 2.15pm. Sarsfields edged out Mullagh in the Semi-Final by a single point while Ardrahan beat St Thomas by a goal.

John Mulligan has been speaking to both managers on the eve of Sunday’s Final.

First up is Ardrahan manager Fintan McNamara

 

John also spoke to Sarsfields Manager Michael McGrath

Route To The Final

Round One

Mullagh 4-14 Ardrahan 1-9

Sarsfields 2-12 Oranmore/Maree 2-12

Round Two

Sarsfields 4-18 Ardrahan 1-5

Round Three

Sarsfields 0-16 St Thomas 2-10

Ardrahan 3-23 Eyrecourt 0-5

Round Four

Sarsfields 4-21 Eyrecourt 0-5

Ardrahan 5-8 Oranmore/Maree 2-14

Round Five

Mullagh 4-11 Sarsfields 1-14

St Thomas 1-12 Ardrahan 0-11

Quarter Finals

Sarsfields 3-23 Cappataggle 0-7

Ardrahan 3-12 Davitts 1-6

Semi-Finals

Ardrahan 1-8 St. Thomas 0-8

Sarsfields 1-11 Mullagh 1-10

Our Live County Final Coverage is brought to you in association with Duane’s Daybreak Foodstore, Hardware and 24 hour pay at the pump filling station, Kiltullagh, Athenry. Shop Local at Duanes

