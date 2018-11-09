Sarsfields and Ardrahan Meet This Sunday In County Senior Camogie Final – The Managers

All eyes will be on Duggan Park this Sunday for the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa County Senior Camogie Final as defending champions Sarsfields take on Ardrahan at 2.15pm. Sarsfields edged out Mullagh in the Semi-Final by a single point while Ardrahan beat St Thomas by a goal.

John Mulligan has been speaking to both managers on the eve of Sunday’s Final.

First up is Ardrahan manager Fintan McNamara

John also spoke to Sarsfields Manager Michael McGrath

Route To The Final

Round One

Mullagh 4-14 Ardrahan 1-9

Sarsfields 2-12 Oranmore/Maree 2-12

Round Two

Sarsfields 4-18 Ardrahan 1-5

Round Three

Sarsfields 0-16 St Thomas 2-10

Ardrahan 3-23 Eyrecourt 0-5

Round Four

Sarsfields 4-21 Eyrecourt 0-5

Ardrahan 5-8 Oranmore/Maree 2-14

Round Five

Mullagh 4-11 Sarsfields 1-14

St Thomas 1-12 Ardrahan 0-11

Quarter Finals

Sarsfields 3-23 Cappataggle 0-7

Ardrahan 3-12 Davitts 1-6

Semi-Finals

Ardrahan 1-8 St. Thomas 0-8

Sarsfields 1-11 Mullagh 1-10

