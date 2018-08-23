Saolta says steps being taken to address issues identified by health watchdog at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Steps are being taken to address a number of issues identified at UHG which may be contributing to the presence of a superbug.

It follows an unannounced inspection by health watchdog HIQA earlier this year, to monitor the prevention and control of healthcare associated infections.

It found that despite overall good practice, a number of concerns could be key factors in the ongoing presence of CPE.

The surprise inspection at UHG revealed a number of failures which are likely contributing to the ongoing outbreak of a dangerous superbug known as CPE.

CPE is a potentially fatal infection which is highly resistant to antibiotics and has been present at a number of Irish hospitals – including UHG – since last year.

While HIQA’s inspection found there is clear accountability over infection control at UHG and strong evidence of good practice, it raised a number of concerns.

These include inadequate toilet facilities, lower than desirable levels of hand hygiene compliance, insufficient isolation facilities in the emergency department and lack of dedicated equipment for patients with CPE.

It highlighted the lack of single ensuite rooms at UHG and noted that in some rooms one toilet was shared by 14 patients – which is considered a potentially significant factor in the spread of the superbug.

In response, Saolta says it welcomes the recognition of overall good practice at UHG and its committment to improving infection prevention and control.

However, it accepts there are areas for further improvement which will now be focused on through the development of a full quality improvement plan.

This will include a review of its infection prevention and control policies and equipment and hand hygience audits as well as improved discharge communication.

Saolta adds that UHG is in full compliance with national CPE screening guidelines and efforts to date have been successful in containing the number of new cases.