Salthill shopkeeper refuses to back down amid threats over hurling flags

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Salthill shopkeeper says he won’t back down despite facing a fine of more than 12 million euro if he doesn’t remove Galway flags from outside his premises.

Joe Quinn who owns Bon Bon in Salthill put up the flags ahead of the All-Ireland Hurling final tomorrow.

The city council has informed him that he could face jail and penalties of 12 thousand 700 euro per day if he doesn’t remove the sporting paraphernalia.

Joe Quinn says the warning is ‘ridiculous’ and that he won’t be backing down as he feels he is getting into the spirit of the excitement in the build up to the All-Ireland Minor and Senior hurling finals

He told Galway Bay fm news that there has been items on the street for sale outside the shop for decades and he has received a large amount of support from the public.