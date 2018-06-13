Salthill prom and Toft carparks to close due to orange weather warning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The prom in Salthill is set to partially close this evening as an orange wind warning is set to come into effect later this evening.

The City Council says that overtopping at Salthill is likely overnight – while high water levels are expected at Spanish Arch.

As a precaution, the prom from D’Arcy Roundabout to the Threadneedle Road junction will be closed to the public from 7.30 this evening until 7.30 tomorrow morning.

The road from Beech Court on Grattan Road to D’Arcy Roundabout will also be closed to the public during this time.

Meanwhile, Toft carpark and the prom carpark will be closed until tomorrow morning.

MET Eireann says from 9pm, Storm Hector will bring south to southwest winds of up to 80km per hour – with gusts of up to 125km possible.

The orange alert is in place until 10 tomorrow morning.

