Salthill man appeals conviction after ‘causing havoc’ at Cork hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Salthill man who ’caused havoc’ at a hospital in Cork after taking cocaine has appealed the convictions imposed on him.

Tommy Bradshaw received a fine and was ordered to complete community service following the incident.

Mr. Bradshaw, with at address at 38 Seacrest, Barna Road was attending a stag party in Cork City at the time of the incident.

According to the Irish Examiner, he had been taking cocaine and caused ‘seven hours of havoc’ for staff at Mercy University Hospital at Grenville Place.

He’s now appealing the convictions that were subsequently imposed upon him – a fine of €200 and 150 hours of community service.

Hearing the appeal, Judge Brian O’ Callaghan said he would adjourn the case until October 5th.

He indicated that if the accused came to no adverse attention in the meantime, the probation act would be applied with strict conditions.