15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Salthill man appeals conviction after ‘causing havoc’ at Cork hospital

By GBFM News
March 16, 2018

Time posted: 11:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Salthill man who ’caused havoc’ at a hospital in Cork after taking cocaine has appealed the convictions imposed on him.

Tommy Bradshaw received a fine and was ordered to complete community service following the incident.

Mr. Bradshaw, with at address at 38 Seacrest, Barna Road was attending a stag party in Cork City at the time of the incident.

According to the Irish Examiner, he had been taking cocaine and caused ‘seven hours of havoc’ for staff at Mercy University Hospital at Grenville Place.

He’s now appealing the convictions that were subsequently imposed upon him – a fine of €200 and 150 hours of community service.

Hearing the appeal, Judge Brian O’ Callaghan said he would adjourn the case until October 5th.

He indicated that if the accused came to no adverse attention in the meantime, the probation act would be applied with strict conditions.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Plan for housing development in Rahoon
March 16, 2018
Plan for housing development in Rahoon
March 16, 2018
Car parking fees at UHG to be examined under Government review
March 16, 2018
Young man killed in crash near Williamstown

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 16, 2018
Cheltenham Races – Day 4 Preview
March 16, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK