15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Salthill Devon Ready For 2018 Galway Cup

By Sport GBFM
August 1, 2018

Time posted: 1:58 pm

The Groups and Fixtures for the 2018 Galway Cup have been revealed following the draw this week.

This year’s tournament will feature fifty teams from the US, Europe And Ireland playing it out for one of the most prestigious prizes in Underage football.

As always, a fun atmosphere is expected around Drom where the game will be held on four pitches starting on Wednesday with the finals and play off games taking place on Sunday.

Pete Kelly of Salthill Devon joined John Mulligan in studio

 

 

The Groups

 

 

The Fixtures

 

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Galway Chamber pre-budget submission says Galway ‘totally overlooked’ by Government
Galway GAA Fixtures
August 1, 2018
European Rowing Championships 2018, Glasgow: August 2nd – 5th
August 1, 2018
Cycling Ireland Announces Kukri Sports Partnership For Elite Olympic and Paralympic Squads
August 1, 2018
Galway, Cork, Tipperary and Wexford to contest the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 All-Ireland Semi-Finals

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 1, 2018
NUIG study reveals 1 in 5 mothers cannot tell if child is overweight or obese
August 1, 2018
Gardai issue statement over interruption of weekend mass at Claddaghduff

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline