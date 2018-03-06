15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Salthill Devon Launches New Rejuvenation Project Tomorrow Evening

By Sport GBFM
March 6, 2018

Time posted: 3:47 pm

Tomorrow evening at 7pm in the Salthill Hotel, Salthill Devon will officially launch the Drom Rejuvenation Project that will see the installation of a full size all weather pitch and the redevelopment of part of the ground at Drom. It will also see the launch of the Salthill Devon Supporters Club that will fund the project.  Special guests on the night will include FAI CEO John Delaney and Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill.

 

Pete Kelly joined John in studio earlier and explained what will be going on at Drom.

 

