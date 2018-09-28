15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Safety improvements at Kilmeen Cross in Loughrea may take six months to complete

By GBFM News
September 28, 2018

Time posted: 12:22 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised that it may take six months for the safety improvements at Kilmeen Cross in Loughrea to be completed.

That’s according to Councillor Michael Moegie Maher who says the project will not be finished until early 2019.

Kilmeen Cross junction is the point where the N65 turns off towards Portumna, coming out of Loughrea town.

Safety improvements are to be carried out on the junction which locals, including Kilmeen Cross Action Group, say is badly-signposted and dangerous to motorists.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news.

