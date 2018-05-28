15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Rural Social Schemes for Athenry and Gort at risk

By GBFM News
May 28, 2018

Time posted: 5:47 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Planned new Rural Social Schemes for Athenry and Gort are set to be scrapped due to a lack of funding for supervisors.

That’s according to Galway East Deputy Anne Rabbite, who says a recent allocation of new spaces to Galway Rural Development is a positive step foward.

However, she says the Department of Social Protection has not made any allowances for supervisors needed for new schemes.

Deputy Rabbitte says this means planned schemes for Gort and Athenry cannot go ahead and additional spaces will instead be given to existing schemes.

It’s after a number of Galway TD’s contributed to a Dáil debate in recent weeks on working conditions for RSS supervisors.

The chamber heard that the position is underpaid and under-appreciated and there are long-running issues over pension contributions and entitlements.

Fianna Fail Deputy Rabbitte says Rural Social Schemes make enormous contributions to local communities.

She also says an additional supervisor would cost the Department very little – and existing supervisors are completely under-valued.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship – Wexford v Galway Stats
May 28, 2018
Golf club in Renville follows Aran Islands lead in high-end pod accommodation
May 28, 2018
Tuam Primary Care Centre to introduce GP service next month
May 28, 2018
City Council lambasted over failure to manage match day traffic

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 28, 2018
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship – Wexford v Galway Stats
May 28, 2018
Connacht Semi-Final – Galway v Sligo Stats
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK