Royal Ascot – Friday Preview

Aidan O’Brien is hoping his partnership with jockey Ryan Moore can have more Group 1 success at Royal Ascot today. They combine with 4/1 chance Clemmie in the feature race on day 4 – the Coronation Stakes at 4.20pm, while the same pairing will be fancied to land the Commonwealth Cup with race favourite Sioux Nation (pictured at 3.40pm.

The first on a six-race card goes to post at 2.30pm and looking ahead to the action is George McDonagh…

https://download-galwaybay.sharp-stream.com/Ascot%20Friday%20Preview.mp3

George’s Friday Ascot Selections:

3.40 Sioux Nation

4.20 Threading

5.35 Appeared