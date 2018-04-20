Rowing Ireland Heavyweight Development Programme and Castleconnell Boat Club to Benefit from The Ireland Funds Donation

Rowing Ireland are pleased to announce that a recent anonymous financial donation from the USA, facilitated through The Ireland Funds, has been granted to Castleconnell Boat Club and the Rowing Ireland High Performance Programme. The injection of funds will allow the facilities at Castleconnell BC to be upgraded accordingly, as well as facilitating the purchase of boats and equipment for the Rowing Ireland HP Programme – specifically development of heavyweight men, who will be training at Castleconnell under HP coach James Mangan.

Outgoing Rowing Ireland CEO, Hamish Adams, said “We’re delighted to receive another generous donation through The Ireland Funds who we have been working with for several years. These monies are critical to the development of our athletes and our sport as a whole. James has been instrumental in developing links with American donors and he will be a key driver of the heavyweight development programme in Castleconnell.”

President of Castleconnell BC, Owen Silke also commented saying, “We are very excited about this development. It is a fantastic opportunity for any athlete who wants to try and progress to the Irish team. Our goal is to develop rowers as part of a high performance pathway to meet the standards set out by HP Director Antonio Maurogiovanni.”