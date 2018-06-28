Rowing Ireland announce teams for Coupe de la Jeunesse

Rowing Ireland have announced their team selections for the prestigious Coupe de la Jeunesse meet in Cork (July 27-29) and for the Junior world championships in the Czech republic in August. The Coupe de la Jeunesse teams include two Bish rowers Michael Daly and Matthew Gallagher, and two from the Jez, Caoileann Nic Dhonncha and Elise Carney, with Eoin Finnegan from the Bish also selected to cox the Junior Mens fours crew at the world championships.

Junior Mens x 4: Michael Daly (The Bish), Matthew Gallagher (The Bish), Sean Creagh (Cork), John Kearney (Cork)

Junior Womens x 2: Caoileann Nic Dhonncha (Colaiste Iognaid), Elise Carney (Colaiste Iognaid)

Junior Mens x 8: Nathan Timoney, Odhran Donaghy, Jack McDade, Sam Balcombe (all Enniskillen), Michael Daly, Matthew Gallagher ( both The Bish), Will Ronayne, Sam O’Neill (both Shandon), Cox: Rory Farragher (Enniskillen). Lead Coach: John Walsh (St Josephs The Bish)

Junior Womens x 8: Caoileann Nic Dhonncha (Col Iognaid); Elise Carney (Colaiste Iognaid); Ellen Murphy (St. Michaels); Julie Harrington (Shandon); Jane Duggan (Cork); Claragh O’Sullivan (Cork); Rhianon O’Donoghue (Killorglin); Anna Tyther (Killorglin); Cox: Vicky Hanlon (Cork Boat Club)

Rowing Ireland also announced the team for the 2018 Junior World Championships from the 9th-12th August in Racice (Czech Rep). The only Galwegian involved is Eoin Finnegan (The Bish) who is Cox on the Junior Mens x 4 crew.