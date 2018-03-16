ROUND-UP: St Patrick’s Day parades – Galway city and county

Galway’s first St Patrick’s Day event will get underway at 8.30 tomorrow morning at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa in Renmore.

The Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly will attend the event along with the Mayor of Galway and City Councillors.

There’ll be a shamrock parade and mass, followed by the blessing of shamrock and presentation to troops and dignitaries.

2018 marks the 116th anniversary of the Galway city St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Organisers are promised a spectacle of all things Irish, and this year’s guest of honour is Galway native and extreme adventurer Gavan Hennigan.

The fountain in Eyre Square will even turn green as part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The city parade starts at 11.30am tomorrow at the West End.

Athenry’s parade this year is ‘Food Glorious Food, ‘ and starts at 11.45am at the Skylark Centre.

The theme of the event is to recognise Galway’s designation as 2018 European Region of Gastronomy.

Spiddal’s annual event also takes place at 11.45 tomorrow.

Claregalway’s festivities kick off at 12pm at Hughes’ carpark.

This year’s parade will have a special focus on the Irish language and St Patrick himself will join the parade on a pony and trap.

There’ll also be a big screen TV for all the day’s big sporting events including Ireland and England’s highly anticipated Six Nations clash.

Mountbellew’s parade also starts at noon, and locals are encourgages to celebrate the annual holiday with family, friends & neighbours.

Portumna’s parade also starts at 12, and will be led by local hurling hero Joe Canning.

There’ll be prizes for floats in a variety of categories including youth, humorous, business, vintage and voluntary.

Glenamaddy’s festivities also get underway at midday tomorrow at the community centre.

In Gort, the theme this year is ‘Flight of the Dishes’ as the town joins Athenry in celebrating Galway’s designation as European Region of Gastronomy.

The parade starts at St Coleman’s Church at 12.30 tomorrow afternoon.

Dunmore’s event also starts at 12.30 at the national school.

This year’s parade in Dunmore will see a host of prizes for the best entries.

Clifden’s parade also begins at 12.30 at the Galway Road.

There’ll be entertainment on the square before the parade – and a street disco, soccer blitz and live music afterwards.

In Tuam, the festivities also begin at 12.30.

Businesses in the town are being urged to turn Tuam green for the day.

There will be a prize for the best shop or pub window.

Abbeyknockmoy’s 15th annual parade gets underway at 12:30, starting at Treacy’s car park.

Oughterard’s parade starts at 1pm tomorrow and aims to celebrate community spirit.

Kinvara‘s event also begins at 1 at the Moy Road – and organisers say it promises to be a fun day for all the family.

From 1pm in Loughrea, ‘The Wearing of the Green’ will be the focus.

The parade starts at Barrack Street and will be followed by a post-parade community gathering at the Temperance Hall.

Ballinasloe’s parade starts at 1.30 tomorrow at the Fairgreen.

Barnaderg is gearing up for a family fun day from 1.30, with a gathering of locals at the community centre afterwards.

Castleblakeney‘s St Patrick’s day parade will also take place at 1.30 tomorrow.

Oranmore is also hoping to celebrate community spirit at its annual parade.

It starts at 1.30 at the Orantown Centre.

The Moycullen and Roundstone parades start at 2pm tomorrow

Clonberne’s event will take place at 5pm after Ireland and England battle it out in the Six Nations – and organisers say it’ll go ahead rain, hail or snow.

Meanwhile, two St Patrick’s Day parades have been cancelled in the county this year.

The Ahascragh event has been called off due to a recent death in the community.

Headford‘s parade has also been cancelled for 2018.

The Headford District Association has made the decision to cancel due to safety concerns as enhancement works are carried out in the town.