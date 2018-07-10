Roscommon Races – Tuesday Preview

It may have come as a surprise to many that Mister Butler, a cosy winner of an opportunity handicap hurdle at Bellewstown on Saturday, was Shane Mulcahy’s first success under rules, and the young rider has a golden opportunity to keep his name in lights when his mount tackles the 2m handicap hurdle (6.50) at Roscommon on Tuesday. Mulcahy has been a regular rider for Denis Hogan in recent seasons and the trainer will be hoping for a similar outcome, with Mister Butler reappearing quickly under a penalty in the Leo Dolan Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

The Connolly’s Red Mills Rated Novice Hurdle (6.20) is the feature race on the card where John O’Shea’s Amschel will be bidding to make it three wins on the bounce. Just five horses stand in his way, with the Willie Mullins-trained Bang Bang Rosie posing as an obvious threat to the hat-trick seeker in the €20,000 contest.

With racing underway at 5.50pm, the ground at Roscommon is good to firm. Looking forward to the action is George McDonagh…

https://download-galwaybay.sharp-stream.com/Roscommon%20Tuesday%20Preview.mp3

George’s selections:

5.50 Santiago De Cuba

6.20 Plouios

7.20 Dawn Raider e/w

7.50 Kickham (Nap)

8.20 Light of my Life

8.50 Pilot Station