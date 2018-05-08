Roscommon Races preview

Seven of Willie Mullins’ last 13 runners have won so it is safe to say that the champion trainer has started the new National Hunt season in style. Mullins struck with two seriously short-priced favourites at Sligo on Sunday before Causey Arch completed a treble for him on the card, and he sends two runners to Roscommon on Tuesday – both of which are likely to be warm orders.

Small Farm stepped on his tame racecourse debut for Mullins at Wexford to take second at Limerick on his most recent start and the son of Westerner should take some stopping for Patrick Mullins in the Kepak Flat Race (7.40).

An hour later Mullins runs Screaming Rose, who was rated 130 over hurdles and will be fancied to open her account over fences at the third time of asking in the Follow Us On Facebook Mares Beginners Chase (8.40) in the hands of David Mullins.

Dermot Weld and Declan McDonogh have forged a good relationship over the last few weeks and they will fancy their chances of scoring with expensive purchase Burgundy Boy in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race (5.40), worth €22,500 in prize-money.

The seven-race mixed card at Roscommon gets going at 5.40 and the going is heavy on the Flat course and soft, heavy in places on the hurdle and bumper track. Looking forward to the action is George McDonagh…



.