Roscommon Races – Monday Preview

Officials at Roscommon Racecourse have been working hard on their track to ensure Monday’s Flat meeting takes place on safe ground, with the feature Lenebane Stakes, a Listed race over just shy of a mile and a half, heading to post at 8.20pm. Ballingarry, County Limerick trainer Richard O’Brien sees his recent impressive Curragh handicap winner Maths Prize take a step up in class under regular rider Billy Lee, with Ger Lyons’ Mustajeer likely to be one of his toughest rivals in the six-strong line-up.

Mick Halford’s Ulster Oaks winner Kalaxana shouldn’t be inconvenienced by stepping up in trip from her last win, while the Aidan O’Brien-trained pair of Family Tree and Somerset Maugham are still relatively unexposed.

Elsewhere on the card in-form Kells, County Meath trainer Michael Mulvany sends My Silver Nails into battle for the Property Partners Earley Auctioneers Fillies Handicap after winning at Bellewstown just four days ago.

Dublin-based handler Damian English saddles Alfirak, after finishing second at the same popular fixture five days ago, in the Super Valu Roscommon Apprentice Handicap where he will have to defy top weight.

Racing gets underway at Roscommon at 5.50pm and the going is currently good-to-firm, with watering set to continue during the warm weather. Looking ahead to the action is George McDonagh…

George’s Roscommon Tips:

6.50 Althib

7.50 Check Your Pockets

8.20 Kalaxana (NAP)