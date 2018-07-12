15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Roscommon Name Team For Super 8’s Clash With Tyrone

By Sport GBFM
July 12, 2018

Time posted: 2:57 pm

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has made two changes for their Super 8s match against Tyrone on Saturday evening.

Fintan Cregg comes in at centre-half-back with Cathal Compton set to start at full-forward.

Both came on as subs in the Rossies’ win over Armagh in the qualifiers last weekend.

Peter Domican and Sean McDermott drop to the bench.

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)
2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
3. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)
4. Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s)
5. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)
6. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)
7. Conor Devaney (Kilbride – captain)
8. Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk Lord Edwards)
9. Enda Smith (Boyle)
10. Ciaráin Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)
11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)
12. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)
13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)
14. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)
15. Donie Smith (Boyle)

print
Sport
Vacancies for Road Sweeper Drivers
July 12, 2018
Connacht FA Champions Cup Quarter Final Draw
July 12, 2018
Galway Captain praises the Special connection with Galway fans
July 12, 2018
Biggest Weekend Ever Ahead for Irish Rowing

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 12, 2018
New festival highlighting local seafood to be launched in Connemara
July 12, 2018
Disruption to Mid Galway water supply due to fault at treatment plant

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline