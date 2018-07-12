Roscommon Name Team For Super 8’s Clash With Tyrone

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has made two changes for their Super 8s match against Tyrone on Saturday evening.

Fintan Cregg comes in at centre-half-back with Cathal Compton set to start at full-forward.

Both came on as subs in the Rossies’ win over Armagh in the qualifiers last weekend.

Peter Domican and Sean McDermott drop to the bench.

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

3. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)

4. Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s)

5. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

7. Conor Devaney (Kilbride – captain)

8. Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk Lord Edwards)

9. Enda Smith (Boyle)

10. Ciaráin Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)

11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

12. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)

14. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)

15. Donie Smith (Boyle)