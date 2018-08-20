Roscommon Galway TD reaches out to non party Oireachtas members to support candidate for presidential election

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has reached out to non party Oireachtas members to facilitate a candidate in the presidential election.

The independent deputy has already gathered 19 responses from TDs and Senators who would support a nomination.

20 indications of support are required by any potential candidate.

Deputy Fitzmaurice hopes the group will meet next month to indicate their preferences by means of the proportional representation voting system.

He told Galway Bay fm news he has reached out to non party members again with the aim of facilitating a potential candidate.