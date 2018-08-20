15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Roscommon Galway TD reaches out to non party Oireachtas members to support candidate for presidential election

By GBFM News
August 20, 2018

Time posted: 6:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has reached out to non party Oireachtas members to facilitate a candidate in the presidential election.

The independent deputy has already gathered 19 responses from TDs and Senators who would support a nomination.

20 indications of support are required by any potential candidate.

Deputy Fitzmaurice hopes the group will meet next month to indicate their preferences by means of the proportional representation voting system.

He told Galway Bay fm news he has reached out to non party members again with the aim of facilitating a potential candidate.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Public meeting to discuss Galway greenway proposal
August 20, 2018
Public meeting to discuss Galway greenway proposal
August 20, 2018
Galway hurling teams to receive civic welcome in Ballinasloe shortly
August 20, 2018
Almost 3,000 Galway students assess third level CAO offers

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 20, 2018
Heartbreak For Galway Camogie Teams In All-Ireland Semi-Finals
August 20, 2018
Minor Hurlers Win Back To Back All-Ireland Titles – The Commentary
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK