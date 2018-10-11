15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Roscommon Galway TD Denis Naughten resigns as Minister

By GBFM News
October 11, 2018

Time posted: 4:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Communications Denis Naughten has resigned his position.

In a statement to the Dail, the Roscommon/Galway TD said the Taoiseach asked him to reflect on his position.

Denis Naughten has been under pressure to explain his contacts with businessman David Mc Court who is part of a consortium bidding for the tender for the national broadband plan.

In a defiant speech he said there was no interference in the procurement process and he criticised the media and the opposition for what he called loose language and irresponsible politics.

Minister Naughten says he hopes the broadband plan can be allowed to continue.

For more on this story tune in to FYI [email protected]

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Gavin Thornbury Signs Two-Year Contract Extension With Connacht
October 11, 2018
Major Oranmore housing proposal refused over goose concerns
October 11, 2018
Councils to close roads and distribute sandbags as Storm Callum approaches
October 11, 2018
Major appraisal on future of Galway hospitals on track to be completed in January

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 11, 2018
Gavin Thornbury Signs Two-Year Contract Extension With Connacht
October 11, 2018
Fletcher Hat Trick Seals NUI Galway League Win
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK