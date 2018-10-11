Roscommon Galway TD Denis Naughten resigns as Minister

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Communications Denis Naughten has resigned his position.

In a statement to the Dail, the Roscommon/Galway TD said the Taoiseach asked him to reflect on his position.

Denis Naughten has been under pressure to explain his contacts with businessman David Mc Court who is part of a consortium bidding for the tender for the national broadband plan.

In a defiant speech he said there was no interference in the procurement process and he criticised the media and the opposition for what he called loose language and irresponsible politics.

Minister Naughten says he hopes the broadband plan can be allowed to continue.

For more on this story tune in to FYI [email protected]…