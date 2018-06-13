15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Roscommon FAI Summer Soccer Schools 2018

By Sport GBFM
June 13, 2018

Time posted: 12:57 pm

Week 1: Monday 2nd July – Friday 6th July – Glen Celtic, Glenamaddy

Week 1: Monday 2nd July – Friday 6th July –Ballaghaderreen FC

Week 2: Monday 9th July – Friday 13th July – Dysart FC

Week 2: Monday 9th July – Friday 13th July – Ballinagare FC

Week 3: Monday 16th July – Friday 20st July – St Johns Athletic FC

Week 4: Monday 23rd July – Friday 27th August – Hodson Bay Celtic FC

Week 5: Monday 30th July – Friday 3rd August – Dunmore Town FC

Week 6: Monday 6th August – Friday 10th August – Lisnamult Community Centre, Roscommon Town

Week 7: Monday 13th August – Friday 17th August – Glen Celtic, Glenamaddy

Cost to participate is just €65!

What will I get? 

An exclusive kit, backpack, football and certificate plus five days of fun-filled coaching from FAI accredited coaches!

 Book online and get 20% off voucher to use in Sports Direct Stores.

Discount Details

Family discount: Bring a brother or sister along to your camp and get €10 off their booking!

Late booking fee: Make sure to book early as any booking made within 5 days of your chosen camp’s start date will incur a €10 late booking fee – So Book early!!!!!!!

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
