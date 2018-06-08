Roscommon Bound For Round Three Of National Road Race Series

HEROES of Ras Tailteann’s County Rider ranks return to Cycling Ireland National Road Series duty this Sunday as Donamon Dynamos host the third round in County Roscommon.

Roscommon did not have a team in the Ras, but neighbours Westmeath did, winning the Irish County Team Overall Classification with Viner-Caremark-Pactimo.

Their Ronan McLaughlin carried the Keogh’s County Rider leader’s jersey for three of the race’s 8 stages, teammate Matteo Cigala being the first County Rider home on an impressive six stages, including finishing second overall on stage 4 into Glengariff.

Cigala won the National Road Series race that followed last year’s Ras, and is set to bid to repeat that feat in Sunday’s Donamon GP, with focus now firmly set on taking the Men’s National Road Series overall title.

“My main goal this year was to win a stage of the Ras and the National Road Series overall,” he said, “I did not win at the Ras, but I am third in the National Road Series and it’s still a goal for the second part of the season.”

Of the Ras, he added: “For sure, I was happy at the end, but it’s nice to get a stage win.

I got a second and a lot of 4ths, 6ths – there was always something every day I thought I could have done better. But, it’s not going to be my last Ras.”

Like many, Cigala finished the race ill with cold, keeping him off the bike for nearly a week, and he was on Wednesday unsure which of his team mates would be fit to ride this Sunday.

“It is hard after the Ras to get back to racing,” he said. “Last year, I remember I was on my own for the Tuam race after the Ras, and I won, so it’s okay. Hopefully we can get a result again.”

HQ for the Donamon GP will by Cuisle Holiday Centre in the historic grounds of Donamon Castle, with entries (€20) taken at sign-on between 10-11.45am and all races starting at 12noon. There will be showers and food available for riders post-race.

The Men’s and Women’s National Road Series Races on the card will be run on a 10-mile (16km) circuit around Donamon, the Men’s race covering seven laps (70 miles/112km) and the Women racing for five laps (50 miles/80km).

For more details see http://www.facebook.com/cyclingirelandnationaroadseries/ and follow the race live this Sunday on http://www.twitter.com/CINatRoadSeries