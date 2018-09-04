Roscahill and Williamstown farms to host ‘social farming’ open days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Special open days will take place in Roscahill and Williamstown from tomorrow to showcase how farming can be used as a social support.
Social farming allows people to participate in a range of activities on family-run farms as a means of improving health and well being.
It’s open to people accessing a wide range of services – such as disadvantaged youth or those with intellectual or physical disabilities.
A social farming open day will be held at the Ower Equestrian Centre in Roscahill tomorrow from 2 until 4.30pm.
Meanwhile, John F. Geraghty will open his social farm at Classaghroe in Williamstown on Thursday week, the 13th of September, from 2 until half 4.
Social Farming Development Officer, Margaret Leahy will be on FYI Galway at 5…