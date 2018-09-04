15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Roscahill and Williamstown farms to host ‘social farming’ open days

By GBFM News
September 4, 2018

Time posted: 4:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Special open days will take place in Roscahill and Williamstown from tomorrow to showcase how farming can be used as a social support.

Social farming allows people to participate in a range of activities on family-run farms as a means of improving health and well being.

It’s open to people accessing a wide range of services – such as disadvantaged youth or those with intellectual or physical disabilities.

A social farming open day will be held at the Ower Equestrian Centre in Roscahill tomorrow from 2 until 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, John F. Geraghty will open his social farm at Classaghroe in Williamstown on Thursday week, the 13th of September, from 2 until half 4.

Social Farming Development Officer, Margaret Leahy will be on FYI Galway at 5…

