The Countdown is underway for the largest TAG Rugby Festival in the Country, the Corinthians IRFU/Volkswagen Tag starting on the 24th of May at Corinthian Park.

The competition has reached full capacity since April and there has been a waiting list of teams who missed the deadline.

It was also confirmed that Rosabel’s Rooms will be the chosen charity for 2018.

John Mulligan spoke to Aidan Siggins of Corinthians RFC and Gary Munroe who founded Rosabel’s Rooms in memory of his late daughter.