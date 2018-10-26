Ronan Steede available for Corofin’s county final

Corofin midfielder Ronan Steede has been cleared to play in this Sunday’s county final against Mountbellew Moylough after successfully appealing the straight red card he received last Sunday in his side’s semi final win over Annaghdown. Steede looked set to miss Corofin’s quest for a historic 6 in a row when he picked up the red card from referee Frank Kineen early in the second half for a high challenge on Annaghdown’s Ryan Forde but at a hearing of the Galway CCC last night that red card was rescinded, clearing the way for Steede to line out at midfield for the defending county, Connacht and All Ireland champions.

