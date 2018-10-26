15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Ronan Steede available for Corofin’s county final

By Sport GBFM
October 26, 2018

Time posted: 12:37 pm

Corofin midfielder Ronan Steede has been cleared to play in this Sunday’s county final against Mountbellew Moylough after successfully appealing the straight red card he received last Sunday in his side’s semi final win over Annaghdown. Steede looked set to miss Corofin’s quest for a historic 6 in a row when he picked up the red card from referee Frank Kineen early in the second half for a high challenge on Annaghdown’s Ryan Forde but at a hearing of the Galway CCC last night that red card was rescinded, clearing the way for Steede to line out at midfield for the defending county, Connacht and All Ireland champions.

print
Sport
Corofin and Mountbellew Moylough renew county final rivalry
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday October 26th 2018
October 26, 2018
Local Basketball Fixtures
October 26, 2018
Corofin and Mountbellew Moylough renew county final rivalry
October 26, 2018
F.A.I. NEW BALANCE JUNIOR CUP 2018-2019 4th ROUND DRAW

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

October 26, 2018
Works underway on major watermain upgrades in Cois Fharraige
October 26, 2018
Minister reviews troops in Eyre Square ahead of Lebanon deployment

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline