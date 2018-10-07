Ronan and Alan will be coming live at newly refurbished Maldron Hotel Sandy Road Galway this Monday from 12pm…

Ronan and Alan will be coming live at The newly refurbished Maldron Sandy Road Galway this Monday from 12pm with an afternoon of great music and giveaways for their official re-launch.

The newly refurbished Maldron Hotel Sandy Road now boasts 61 brand new bedrooms, 104 refurbished bedrooms along with 6 new meeting rooms and a newly renovated Grain & Grill Bar & Restaurant.

Grain & Grill Bar and Restaurant at the newly refurbished Maldron Hotel Sandy Road is the ideal spot for a quick bite to eat at lunch, a relaxing drink after work or even a nice family meal out. Food is cooked fresh to order every day and you can avail of Dalata Hotel Group’s own delicious handmade barista coffee, Red Bean Roastery.

Maldron Hotel Sandy Road’s 6 new state of the art meeting rooms are ideal for any function ranging from 2 to 120 delegates. With state-of-the-art AV and air con in every room, you’re sure to have an enjoyable meeting. The hotel also offers ample complimentary underground car parking and hi-speed WiFi.

The lads will be giving away some great prizes, Ronan will be giving you the chance to win a stay in Cork and Dublin and Alan will give you the chance to win a trip to Belfast all thanks to The newly refurbished Maldron Hotel Sandy Road Galway.

Tune in from 12pm to find out more….