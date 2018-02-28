Romain Poite To Take Charge Of Connacht’s European Challenge Cup Quarter Final With Gloucester

French referee Romain Poite will be the man in the middle for Connacht’s European Challenge Cup Quarter Final with Gloucester on the 31st of March. Poite had been in charge when Connacht were beaten by the same opposition in 2015 after extra time with Poite coming in for criticism following his handling of that game.

The referee appointments for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-final matches featuring 10 clubs which have previously won European silverware have been announced following a selection committee meeting chaired by EPCR’s Head of Match Officials, Joel Jutge.

The Challenge Cup quarter-finals weekend gets underway on Friday 30 March with the clash of Newcastle Falcons and Brive at Kingston Park where Ireland’s John Lacey will be in charge, and on the same evening, top-ranked Pau and holders, Stade Francais Paris, meet at Stade du Hameau under the watchful eye of JP Doyle of the RFU.

The matches scheduled for Saturday 31 March between Connacht Rugby and Gloucester Rugby at The Sportsground, and between Edinburgh Rugby and the Cardiff Blues at BT Murrayfield, will be refereed by France’s Romain Poite and Mathieu Raynal respectively.

The Champions Cup knockout stage will kick off at Parc y Scarlets on Friday 30 March with the clash of the Scarlets and debutants, La Rochelle, which will be refereed by Luke Pearce of England.

The following day, Nigel Owens of Wales will be in charge of a head-to-head between former tournament winners when Munster Rugby take on RC Toulon at Thomond Park.

On Sunday 1 April, England’s Wayne Barnes will be in the middle at Stade Marcel-Michelin for the meeting of last season’s defeated Champions Cup finalists, ASM Clermont Auvergne, and Racing 92, while Jérome Garcès of France has been appointed for the showdown between number one-ranked, Leinster Rugby, and holders, Saracens, at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals: 20/21/22 April

2018 Challenge Cup final: Friday, 11 May; San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao (21.00)

2018 Champions Cup final: Saturday, 12 May; San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao (17.45)