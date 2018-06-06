15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Roadworks underway in Leenane to repair N59

By GBFM News
June 6, 2018

Time posted: 2:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Major roadworks are underway in Leenane to repair storm damage caused to the N59 earlier this year.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has allocated €100,000 towards the project, which will correct damage caused during Storm Eleanor in January.

Since then, the road through Leenane has been forced down to a single lane of traffic at two locations.

It follows a recent announcement that a further €60 thousand is also being allocated towards repair to coastal walls in the village and a study to assess the coastline.

It’s expected works on the N59 in Leenane will be completed within the month – and works will then move to a section of the road north of Clifden.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday June 6th 2018
June 6, 2018
City meeting to discuss separation of church and state
June 6, 2018
Community in shock after man dies in Portumna swimming tragedy
June 6, 2018
President Michael D. Higgins to address city conference on revival of Irish language

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 6, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
June 6, 2018
HECTIC WEEKEND IN PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP AND ALL-IRELAND QUALIFIERS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK