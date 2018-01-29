15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

More roads closed in county due to flooding

By GBFM News
January 29, 2018

Time posted: 3:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The list of roads closed in the county due to flooding has increased

The county council has today issued the upgraded list of roads currently closed:

In the Gort area:

Loughaunawadda L4511
Cloonanearla
Newtown (New Line) L 4519
Carrowbaun, the L 8528
Newhall, Gort L85251
Owenbristy (Sheehan Cross to Keamsellagh) L4506
Crannagh L8552
Hawkhill Road L4510
Ballynastaig L4510
Caherawoneen North L8554

are all closed.

In Tuam, Polleagh North, L 6247 is closed.

While in Athenry/Oranmore, the Carheenlea Coolarne Caherateemore Road L3105 is also closed.

Motorists are requested to obey all signage and not to drive through any floods unless they can establish the depth and that it is safe to do so.

The County Council are also asking motorists to be extra vigilant at night time.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht Wins Ladies PPS Interprovincial Shield
January 29, 2018
23 million euro for regional and local roads in the county
January 29, 2018
12 million euro for social housing in the city
January 29, 2018
County council to consider revoking planning permission for Ballinasloe waste facility

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 29, 2018
Connacht Wins Ladies PPS Interprovincial Shield
January 29, 2018
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK