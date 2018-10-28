15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Road reopens near Furbo following serious crash

By GBFM News
October 28, 2018

Time posted: 12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The R336 has re-opened near Furbo following a road crash that has left three people in a serious condition at University Hospital Galway.

The road was closed overnight to allow Gardai to examine the scene.

 

The two vehicle incident happened at Park East, around a half mile east of Pádraicíns, just before 9 last night.

It’s understood two vehicles – one of which was carrying a passenger – were involved in a head on collision.

All three occupants were taken to University Hospital Galway, where their injuries are being described as very serious.

It’s believed the men are from the area.

The road was closed overnight as Garda forensic teams awaited first light to examine the scene of the crash – but has now reopened.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
