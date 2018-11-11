15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Road reopens in Ballinasloe after pedestrian killed in collision

By GBFM News
November 11, 2018

Time posted: 1:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Deerpark Road has reopened in Ballinasloe after a pedestrian was killed in a collision late last evening.

A man – understood to be local and aged in his 50’s – was struck by a car at around 7′ o clock on the road at Kilclooney.

He suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed overnight as Garda technical teams awaited first light this morning to conduct an examination of the scene.

The exam has since been completed and the road has re-opened in the past hour.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses – or anyone with information on the incident – to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090-9631890.

