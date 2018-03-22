Road re-opens at Doughiska as examination completed after pedestrian knocked down

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dublin Road has fully re-opened at the Doughiska-Roscam junction following the completion of a Garda forensic examination.

It’s after a woman suffered serious injuries after she was knocked down by a bus last night.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm at the Doughiska-Roscam junction on the Dublin Road at the edge of the city.

The woman – understood to be an American student – was knocked down by a passing bus.

She was taken to UHG where her injuries are described as serious but not life threatening.

The road was preserved overnight and was reduced to a single lane this morning as Gardai conducted a forensic examination of the scene.

The examination has been concluded in the past hour and the road has now fully re-opened to traffic.

Photo – Google Maps