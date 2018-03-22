15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Road re-opens at Doughiska as examination completed after pedestrian knocked down

By GBFM News
March 22, 2018

Time posted: 1:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dublin Road has fully re-opened at the Doughiska-Roscam junction following the completion of a Garda forensic examination.

It’s after a woman suffered serious injuries after she was knocked down by a bus last night.

 

The incident happened at around 10.30pm at the Doughiska-Roscam junction on the Dublin Road at the edge of the city.

The woman – understood to be an American student – was knocked down by a passing bus.

She was taken to UHG where her injuries are described as serious but not life threatening.

The road was preserved overnight and was reduced to a single lane this morning as Gardai conducted a forensic examination of the scene.

The examination has been concluded in the past hour and the road has now fully re-opened to traffic.

 

Photo – Google Maps

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Shop floor assistant required in Loughrea
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday March 22nd 2018
March 22, 2018
UN business and human rights expert to give talk at NUI Galway
March 22, 2018
Concerns raised over vandalism at vacant school building in Knocknacarra
March 22, 2018
GMIT receives national teaching excellence award

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 22, 2018
HRI ‘Go Racing Kids Club’ Education Day at Galway Racecourse
March 22, 2018
Galway United v Drogheda United Match Preview
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK