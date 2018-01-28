15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Road improvement works to get underway on N65 near Killimor

By GBFM News
January 28, 2018

Time posted: 10:58 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Significant road improvement works are set to get underway on the N65 near Killimor from tomorrow.

The works are from the junction at the Killimor Culture and Heritage Centre going south-east for 600 metres.

The project involves the reinstatement of the road surface, new road markings, access and accommodation works, drainage works and traffic management.

New footpaths are also to be constructed along the route.

It’s expected the project, which is being undertaken by John Madden and Sons, will take about four months to complete.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
