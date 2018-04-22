Road closures in place in Connemara as thousands take part in marathon event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of runners and walkers set out in the Connemara Marathon this morning and the first home will be nearing the finishing point about now.

There are some road closures in force to facilitate the event.

The Connemara mountains were shrouded in mist this morning as the first group of runners set their sights on the long roads ahead.

189 runners lined up in Maam Cross at 9 a.m. at the start of the 39.2 miles ultra marathon that would bring them west to Recess, from there to Kylemore and north to Leenane before turning east to Maam Bridge and then onto the final lengthy hill climb before the finish at Maam Cross comes into sight.

Full marathons for both walkers and runners started later on the Lough Inagh Road and half marathons for walkers and runners began at Leenane.

For motorists, it means that you cannot travel until 5 this evening – except for emergency vehicles – on the R. 336 road between Leenane, Maam Bridge and Maam Cross.

Meanwhile, the thousands of runners and walkers make their way through hills and valleys – with one objective in mind – the crossroads at Maam Cross.